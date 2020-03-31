The Cleveland Browns have signed veteran defensive end Adrian Clayborn to a two-year deal, his agency announced Tuesday.

A source said Clayborn will make $5.75 million over the two years, with a max of $6.75 million in incentives.

Clayborn, 31, who played in 15 games with the Atlanta Falcons last year, will be entering his 10th season in the NFL.

The Browns have been on the hunt for an experienced pass-rusher to help flank All-Pro Myles Garrett along their defensive line.

Clayborn is a former first-round draft pick who spent his first four seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He has 36.5 career sacks.

Clayborn rejoined the Falcons for a second stint last season after playing with the New England Patriots in 2018. He worked primarily as a situational pass-rusher and finished last season with four sacks and two forced fumbles while starting just one game.

Regarded as a popular locker room presence, Clayborn recorded a career-best 9.5 sacks with the Falcons in 2017. That same season, he revealed that he seriously considered retirement, but his wife talked him out of it.

ESPN's Vaughn McClure contributed to this report.