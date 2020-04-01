Dianna Russini breaks down teams that could potentially sign Jadeveon Clowney now that he isn't seeking $20M a year. (1:12)

The asking price for free-agent defensive end Jadeveon Clowney has dropped at least $2 million off the more than $20 million per season that he had been seeking, sources told ESPN's Dianna Russini on Wednesday.

Clowney is now seeking a number closer to $17 million to $18 million, and the Seattle Seahawks and Tennessee Titans remain "interested" in signing the three-time Pro Bowl selection, sources told ESPN.

Titans general manager Jon Robinson said Wednesday that the team has been in touch with Clowney's agents.

Clowney, who was traded from the Houston Texans to Seattle before the 2019 season, made an impact for the Seahawks. While he had only three sacks in 13 regular-season games, Clowney consistently was Seattle's most disruptive defensive lineman, and he scored two defensive touchdowns. He added 1.5 sacks in Seattle's two playoff games.

The 27-year-old Clowney suffered a core muscle injury in Week 10 and elected to postpone surgery until the offseason. That left him playing in pain for most of the second half of the season. The injury sidelined him for two games; he missed a third game with the flu.

ESPN's Brady Henderson contributed to this report.