It's not surprising that Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is working out with Marquise "Hollywood" Brown this offseason. What's created a buzz is Jackson tossing passes to his top wide receiver's famous cousin.

Antonio Brown, a free-agent wide receiver, caught a 50-yard pass from the reigning NFL Most Valuable Player on a dead sprint in a video posted on Jackson's Instagram account Wednesday. There was also a photo showing Jackson with his arms draped around Antonio and Marquise Brown posted on Twitter. The workout took place in South Florida.

This social media connection will cause many to speculate Antonio Brown is joining Baltimore. But the Ravens haven't gotten involved in the free-agent market for wide receivers because it's believed they feel the draft is the best way to improve that position group this offseason.

Antonio Brown, 31, hasn't played in an NFL game since getting cut by the New England Patriots after a Week 2 victory in Miami last September. The seven-time Pro Bowl receiver is being investigated by the NFL under its personal conduct policy following a lawsuit filed by his former trainer, Britney Taylor, that alleges she was sexually assaulted by Brown on multiple occasions.

The Ravens are expected to upgrade their wide receivers in the draft, where they have nine picks, including five in the first three rounds. In Baltimore's run-heavy offense, its wide receivers totaled 115 catches last season, which were 22 fewer than any other team in the NFL. The Ravens' top returning receivers are Marquise Brown, Willie Snead IV, Miles Boykin, Chris Moore, Jaleel Scott and De'Anthony Thomas.

It's unknown how many more times Jackson will hold these workouts. In an effort to limit the spread of the coronavirus, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis issued a statewide stay-at-home order, which will last for 30 days starting Thursday at midnight.