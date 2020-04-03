OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- Defensive end Derek Wolfe considered it "a no-brainer" to join Calais Campbell and Brandon Williams along the Baltimore Ravens defensive front.

"We're going to have the best defensive line in the league, for sure," Wolfe said in a conference call Friday with Baltimore reporters. "We can break records."

Wolfe, 30, signed a one-year, $3 million deal with the Ravens on March 28 after spending his first eight seasons with the Denver Broncos.

In teaming with Pro Bowl linemen in Campbell and Williams, Wolfe said Baltimore could break the NFL record for fewest yards per carry (the Ravens hold the Super Bowl mark at 2.69 yards per carry). Wolfe, who set a career high with seven sacks last season, also believes the Ravens' pass rush will wreak havoc.

"When it comes to our offense getting us up by 10, 20 points a game, it's going to get ugly for these quarterbacks," Wolfe said.

The Ravens had some uncharacteristic shortcomings on defense last season. Baltimore allowed a franchise-worst 4.4 yards per carry and its defensive line totaled four sacks, the fewest in the NFL.

The Ravens' defensive front underwent a makeover in the first month of free agency when defensive tackle Michael Pierce signed with the Minnesota Vikings and defensive end Chris Wormley was traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Baltimore added Campbell through a trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars and then brought in Wolfe, who has long been linked to the Ravens.

Wolfe thought he was originally going to get drafted by the Ravens in 2012, but he was selected in the second round by the Broncos. He then nearly requested a trade to the Ravens last season but said he chose not to do so because he wanted to remain loyal to Denver.

This offseason, Wolfe called his agent when Baltimore's deal with defensive end Michael Brockers fell apart on March 27 and was told his agent was already on the phone with Ravens officials.

"I was like, 'Yes,'" Wolfe said. "I don't care about the money at this point. I just want to get on that team. I feel like I can come in there, prove myself, and they'll extend me and I'll be part of the organization for more than one year. That was my goal."