The state of Florida has levied three formal charges against Antonio Brown for an alleged January assault that resulted in the former All-Pro's arrest.

Brown faces felony burglary conveyance, misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor criminal mischief charges, according to a Broward County court document obtained by ESPN.

Brown turned himself in on Jan. 23 after a delivery truck driver alleged Brown and his trainer assaulted him outside of Brown's South Florida home two days earlier. The driver was attempting to deliver Brown's household items from California, according to a criminal complaint.

Brown was then charged with felony burglary with battery, which isn't included in the state filing from March 20.

The misdemeanor battery charge, however, states Brown was "actually and intentionally striking" the driver against his will. The criminal mischief charge states Brown maliciously injured the driver's property of $200 or less.

If the coronavirus pandemic shuts down criminal proceedings, the state can provide a discovery, witnesses and paperwork to Brown's defense, which can take its own depositions and witnesses.

It's possible the state will offer Brown the chance to negotiate a plea deal.

The latest charges will likely be reviewed by the NFL, which opened an investigation of Brown in the fall after his former trainer Britney Taylor accused him of rape and sexual assault in a civil lawsuit. Brown has since filed a countersuit. Brown, who missed all but one game last season, has interest in continuing his football career but will undoubtedly face discipline from the league.