INDIANAPOLIS -- Colts owner Jim Irsay has obtained more than 10,000 N95 masks that he plans to have distributed to medical people, he announced on Twitter on Sunday.

Irsay is donating the masks to the Indiana State Department of Health so that they can be distributed to hospitals most in need. The N95s are respiratory masks used to help protect doctors and nurses working with COVID-19 patients.

The masks have been in short supply for health care workers and first responders across the country as they continue to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

Irsay's announcement came days after New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft sent his team plane to Shenzhen, China, to pick up 1.2 million N95 masks, which will be distributed in Massachusetts and New York.

Irsay also gave $1 million to the Gleaners Food Bank in Indianapolis last month to help in relief efforts. Irsay donated the money after he challenged Colts fans to raise $200,000 for relief boxes to help feed children out of school and families out of work because of the virus. It took fans less than 24 hours to reach the $200,000 threshold.