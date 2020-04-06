Scott Van Pelt gives his approval for the new logo design for the Los Angeles Rams. (2:04)

If you thought the Los Angeles Rams might be thinking twice about moving forward with their recently revealed rebranding effort, think again.

The Rams have no plan to move away from their new logos and colors and are taking in stride some of the backlash they've received from fans and even Hall of Fame running back Eric Dickerson.

Kevin Demoff, the Rams' chief operating officer who has been heading the project for more than two years, promised to read mean Tweets about the new logos if a recent telethon hosted by the Rams and KABC, the local ABC affiliate in L.A., raised more than $2 million for coronavirus relief efforts.

The fundraiser passed the $2.2 million mark, and Demoff kept his word, recording a video that was published on his Twitter feed.

Among the nine mean Tweets that Demoff read:

"This is actually embarrassing. Looks like some freshman college students in Graphic Design 101 made it in about 6 minutes."

"There's a Rams logo debate? What's it between? Trash and hot garbage?"

"If you're low on toilet paper, don't worry. You can get it now on NFL shop. #ramslogo"

Demoff followed the video with a statement about the feedback the Rams have received in regard to the rebranding.

"While it isn't always the easiest to hear, we value the commentary you have provided on the logo & colors," Demoff wrote. "We are excited about the future of our team, our brand & our stadium, but recognize we can always get better through feedback and engagement and appreciate your passion."

Dickerson, who starred for the Rams in the 1980s, said last month that he would meet with Rams front-office executives on behalf of fans who were angry with the rebranding, and he included himself among those angry.

However, Dickerson wrote Sunday on Twitter that his discussion yielded no change in the Rams' plan to move forward with their new colors and logos.

"I spoke with the Rams front office on behalf of our great fans and former players," Dickerson wrote. "Unfortunately, the front office is set on their new logos."

The Rams logo and color reveal last month was the first step of a two-part rebranding effort as they prepare for the 2020 season in their new home at SoFi Stadium. New uniforms will be revealed this spring.

The Rams moved on from the navy blue, light gold and white color scheme that they adopted in 2000 in St. Louis. Their new colors are similar to their throwback royal blue and gold but appear as brighter shades, which the Rams are calling "Rams Royal" and "Sol."