Domonique Foxworth isn't keen on the idea of Antonio Brown attempting to join the Ravens, after he was seen working out with Lamar Jackson and Marquise Brown on Instagram. (1:44)

Antonio Brown has hired veteran agent Ed Wasielewski of EMG Sports to represent him in his continued desire to return to the NFL this season, Wasielewski told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Monday.

Brown, a seven-time Pro Bowl wide receiver, is a free agent who wasn't on an active roster for most of the 2019 season. The Oakland Raiders parted with Brown when he publicly demanding his release after the preseason. He was active for one game with the New England Patriots but was released shortly after, amid sexual assault allegations.

Additionally, the state of Florida has levied three formal charges against Brown for an alleged January assault that resulted in his arrest.

Brown, 31, faces felony burglary conveyance, misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor criminal mischief charges, according to a Broward County court document obtained by ESPN.

In January, agent Drew Rosenhaus terminated his relationship with Brown.

Since his release by the Patriots, Brown has continued to get into scrapes with the law.

In January, he posted an obscene outburst toward the Hollywood (Florida) Police and the mother of his children on social media.

Brown has continued to take shots at the NFL and various teams and players via social media this season, including jabs at former Steelers teammate JuJu Smith-Schuster and Raiders quarterback Derek Carr.

The NFL began an investigation into Brown after a lawsuit was filed by his former trainer Britney Taylor, alleging that she was sexually assaulted by Brown on multiple occasions. Brown also was accused of sexual misconduct at his home by an artist who was working there in 2017.

The latest charges in Broward County are likely to be included in the NFL's investigation.

When Tom Brady was signed by the Buccaneers last month, there was speculation that Brown might be reunited in Tampa Bay with Brady, who has posted encouraging messages to Brown on social media.

But coach Bruce Arians dismissed that idea, saying, "It's not gonna happen. There's no room. It's just not gonna happen. It's just not a fit here."