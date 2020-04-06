The best of Saints players and fans live-tweeting 2006 Superdome homecoming

Sean Payton says the Saints have utilized a local brewery for space as they prepare for the 2020 NFL Draft. (1:11)

On Sept. 25, 2006, the New Orleans Saints were returning to the rebuilt Superdome for the first time after Hurricane Katrina devastated the city and forced the team to spend an entire season out of town.

It was one of the most memorable nights not only in Saints history, but New Orleans history. The Saints were 3.5-point home underdogs but beat the rival Atlanta Falcons 23-3 on Monday Night Football in the home debuts of coach Sean Payton, quarterback Drew Brees, running back Reggie Bush and receiver Marques Colston.

As ESPN re-airs the game starting at 8 p.m. ET Monday (part of its five-week Monday Night Football Classics series), many former Saints, who will be tweeting all day and during the game, will share their memories -- including Steve Gleason, whose blocked punt in that game is so revered that a statue of it sits outside the stadium. Fans are getting involved, too.

Here are some of their best tweets, with new ones added throughout the night.

Little known fact:

I blocked 4 punts in 8 years with the @Saints

In 8 years of high school & college football, I blocked a total of zero punts.

As an undrafted free agent, I knew I had to get innovative with any resources at my disposal to have an NFL career. #Rebirth2020 1/4 — Steve Gleason - This too shall pass... (@SteveGleason) April 6, 2020

Fortunately, for the first 6 years of my career, the @Saints had a special teams coach, Al Everest, who was my Jedi master. After my rookie year, I would sit in his office for hours seeking any edge I could find. We watched a game where I nearly blocked a punt. #Rebirth2020 2/4 — Steve Gleason - This too shall pass... (@SteveGleason) April 6, 2020

Al told me that if I worked on a technique he had, he could teach me to block punts. He added that if a team blocks a punt they have 93% chance of winning. That was all I had to hear. Al cast a vision, and I committed to transform myself to become a Jedi. #Rebirth2020 3/4 — Steve Gleason - This too shall pass... (@SteveGleason) April 6, 2020

Al Everest died in 2019. I can say that without his guidance, I never make it in the NFL. His knowledge of the strategies and tactics of special teams & his ability to teach these things to players was, well masterful@Lewlew84Michael will agree, I'm sure#Rebirth2020 4/4 — Steve Gleason - This too shall pass... (@SteveGleason) April 6, 2020

Let's put on our Black and Gold and reunite to relive a game that has come to symbolize the strength, perseverance and unity of our community. @Saints vs. @AtlantaFalcons tonight on ESPN - 7pm CT. #BlackandGoldMonday #Domecoming pic.twitter.com/xXywZ1GExM — Mercedes-Benz Superdome (@MBSuperdome) April 6, 2020

Reflections from the Saints and Falcons career scoring leader Morten Andersen (@GreatDane2544) on the Monday night return to the Dome! #BlackAndGoldMonday pic.twitter.com/Hss8tiAMhe — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) April 6, 2020

Shout out from Curtis Deloatch: the man who scooped, scored and dunked the blocked kick!



(👀 He gives ya something to look out for tonight 👀)#BlackAndGoldMonday pic.twitter.com/E8FnGFOHqR — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) April 6, 2020

The game was more than just about football. The best part of re-airing this iconic game is that it celebrates the great city, fans, & region...again.



My hope is this can be an inspiration to everyone during this difficult & unfamiliar time.



Tonight 8 pm est on ESPN! ⚜️#rebirth pic.twitter.com/wHfgT02nPp — Mike Karney (@Karney44) April 6, 2020

@drewbrees had some issues with the arrival and parking too.#RunningLate — Sean Payton (@SeanPayton) April 6, 2020

"It felt like we were going to war with the whole city behind us," - @ReggieBush on the return to the Dome game ⚜️#BlackAndGoldMonday pic.twitter.com/dfyRJN7xSB — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) April 6, 2020

The Saints couldn't resist an opportunity to troll the Falcons over their blown lead to the Patriots in Super Bowl LI.

FANS

Happy #BlackAndGoldMonday! ⚜️ Sport your black & gold and tune in tonight at 7 pm CT as @ESPN re-airs New Orleans' 23-3 win over the @AtlantaFalcons in the first game played at the Dome following Hurricane Katrina. pic.twitter.com/2VdToVERwQ — McKell Favrot (@McKellFavrot) April 6, 2020

FANS WITH MASKS

#blackandgoldmonday I watched that game from another state after being reassigned for work until we reopened in New Orleans. I came back. NOLA proud then, NOLA proud now. pic.twitter.com/VQujg0Bygh — Michelle Zara (@MichiZara) April 6, 2020