        <
        >

          The best of Saints players and fans live-tweeting 2006 Superdome homecoming

          play
          Payton discusses Saints setting up draft headquarters at brewery (1:11)

          Sean Payton says the Saints have utilized a local brewery for space as they prepare for the 2020 NFL Draft. (1:11)

          3:52 PM ET
          • ESPN.com

          On Sept. 25, 2006, the New Orleans Saints were returning to the rebuilt Superdome for the first time after Hurricane Katrina devastated the city and forced the team to spend an entire season out of town.

          It was one of the most memorable nights not only in Saints history, but New Orleans history. The Saints were 3.5-point home underdogs but beat the rival Atlanta Falcons 23-3 on Monday Night Football in the home debuts of coach Sean Payton, quarterback Drew Brees, running back Reggie Bush and receiver Marques Colston.

          As ESPN re-airs the game starting at 8 p.m. ET Monday (part of its five-week Monday Night Football Classics series), many former Saints, who will be tweeting all day and during the game, will share their memories -- including Steve Gleason, whose blocked punt in that game is so revered that a statue of it sits outside the stadium. Fans are getting involved, too.

          Here are some of their best tweets, with new ones added throughout the night.

          Related content:

          Triplett: Gleason's blocked punt symbolized 'rebirth' | Gleason 'nervous' to relive iconic game

          The Saints couldn't resist an opportunity to troll the Falcons over their blown lead to the Patriots in Super Bowl LI.

          FANS

          FANS WITH MASKS