Poll: Which Bucs uniform would look better on Tom Brady?

For the first time in his NFL career, Tom Brady will suit up in something other than a Patriots uniform.

He signed a two-year deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in March after 20 years in New England.

His new team unveiled new uniforms for the 2020 season on Tuesday, with a video that showed Lavonte David, Devin White and Chris Godwin each wearing a different version. (Godwin was still donning No. 12, which Brady will wear next season.)

"We are excited to return to our classic Super Bowl era uniforms while also introducing a sleek Color Rush uniform that showcases our signature pewter in a new and dramatic way," Buccaneers owner/co-chairman Ed Glazer said in a statement.

It's the Buccaneers' first uniform change since 2014.

Hall of Famer Lee Roy Selmon sporting the Buccaneers' classic Creamsicle uniform. Focus on Sport/Getty Images

