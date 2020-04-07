TAMPA, Fla. -- Despite being locked down due to the coronavirus pandemic, former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston has married longtime girlfriend Breion Allen.

The couple, who have been together since high school, wed in a private ceremony at their home in Odessa, Florida, on March 27.

"Our initial wedding had just been postponed and I was in a funk," Allen wrote on Instagram. "But @jaboowins3 came through and put together a beautiful intimate ceremony in the privacy of our own home. And it seemed it was meant to be this way all along... #MrAndMrsWinston."

The ceremony was Winston's idea and he set it up, according to a source close to the couple. The source said they still have plans to have a larger wedding with family and friends when it is safe to do so.

In the ceremony, Allen and Winston stood in their pool underneath a wooden archway, with red and white rose petals scattered all around and tiny candles lining the outside of the pool.

Winston had proposed to Allen in May 2018, two months before the birth of their son, Malachi. Winston is currently a free agent and still training as he waits for a phone call to sign with another team, while Allen recently launched a clothing line catering to athletic, curvy women called "HERRway."

While the couple can't travel due to COVID-19, they apparently are still finding a way to enjoy a honeymoon at home, starting with a yoga session.