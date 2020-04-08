        <
          Poll: Do the Falcons or Bucs have the better new uniforms?

          9:58 AM ET
          One day after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers unveiled new uniforms that pay homage to their best years, the NFC South-rival Atlanta Falcons released their own new look that includes a larger change.

          The jerseys have "ATL" above the numbers on the front. The new collection includes four jerseys (black home, white away, gradient alternate and the '66 throwbacks), four pants (black, white, red and throwbacks) and one helmet (satin black). It marks the Falcons' first redesign in 17 years.

          Meanwhile, the Buccaneers' uniforms have three color combos: red, white and an all-pewter uniform for Color Rush games.