Jameis Winston said Wednesday that it's an honor that it took the best quarterback of all time to replace him with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Winston was asked by Fox News about the Buccaneers signing Tom Brady to be the team's starter and what his future looks like as a free agent.

"One thing you can learn about me is my faith. I have tremendous faith in my lord, and one thing about Tom Brady is it's understood that he is the G.O.A.T," Winston said. "For you to get replaced by Tom Brady in a city that you love so much, I guess that's kudos to me."

He added: "Eventually, I'm going to have to play the Tom Bradys, the Patrick Mahomes and all the other great quarterbacks eventually. That's how you win Super Bowls, and that's what I want."

Winston was also asked about his recent wedding to longtime girlfriend Breion Allen, which took place in a private ceremony at their home in Odessa, Florida, on March 27 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"The main safety part about our wedding, just having our parents there, limited guests, me and Breion, we did cherish each other. we stayed three feet apart and our minister stood right behind us. But we were in the pool and for my knowledge chlorine does help to stop the spread of coronavirus. It was an amazing event," he said.

Winston, along with Dr. Scott Kelley, were guests on Fox News to discuss a toll-free hotline the pair have established to answer the public's questions on the coronavirus.