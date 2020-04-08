The NFL is turning the league's 2020 draft into a three-day fundraiser to help six charities dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.

The "Draft-A-Thon'' announced Wednesday will benefit COVID-19 relief efforts and pay tribute to healthcare workers and first responders.

The fundraiser will be featured during the draft April 23-25 to raise money for non-profits selected by the NFL Foundation: the American Red Cross, CDC Foundation's All of Us, Feeding America's COVID-19 Response Fund for member food banks, Meals on Wheels COVID-19 Response Fund, the Salvation Army, and United Way's COVID-19 Community Response and Recovery Fund.

"The Draft-A-Thon will deliver much-needed funding to many who are suffering as well as those on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic," NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. "Conducting this event virtually, and taking all necessary precautions while doing so, underscores the importance of staying home and staying strong during this unprecedented moment in our history.''