Former Los Angeles Rams players Todd Gurley and Clay Matthews have claimed on Twitter that the Rams are behind on delivering paychecks.

"@RamsNFL past due. Send me money ASAP," Gurley wrote in a tweet Wednesday.

Matthews retweeted Gurley, adding, "You and me both TG! Better get some interest with that too."

The Rams released Gurley and Matthews on March 19.

Gurley signed a one-year, $5.5 million contract with the Atlanta Falcons on Monday. Matthews remains an unrestricted free agent.

The Rams did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The club released Gurley less than two years after they signed him to a four-year, $60 million extension that included $45 million in guarantees. They designated his release as post-June 1, which allows the team to spread the dead-money cap charges of $11.75 million over two seasons. The Rams will also have $5.5 million in cap savings on June 2.

Los Angeles saved $3.75 million in salary-cap space by cutting Matthews.

Following their decision to cut Gurley, the Rams owed him a $7.55 million roster bonus. Because of offset language in Gurley's contract, the team does not have to pay him $2.5 million of what is owed.

Matthews was due a fully guaranteed $2 million roster bonus, however his contract also has offsetting language for $2 million.

This isn't the first time Gurley has publicly commented on money owed to him by the Rams. Late last month, Gurley commented, "@Rams thanks for the check today" on an NFL Instagram post that featured him wearing a Falcons uniform.