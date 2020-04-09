Stefon Diggs works out with his trainer during the offseason. (1:02)

LACKAWANNA, N.Y. -- Stefon Diggs hasn't yet played a down for the Bills, but that hasn't stopped the Buffalo fan base from embracing the team's newest receiver -- local restaurants, included.

Burger joint Stack Burger introduced its "craziest creation yet" on Facebook last week, a four-patty burger named "Can you DIGGS it?" after the Bills receiver.

Sandwiched between two buns are the restaurant's signature Bacon Bleu patty (topped with crumbled bleu cheese, thick-cut bacon, cheese and creamy bleu cheese spread); Demon patty (demon-spiced burger with jalapeños, banana peppers, cheese and garlic Parmesan mayo); Vinny patty (with Mozzarella cheese, pepperoni and cherry pepper bruschetta); and topped Rodeo patty (with onion rings, cheese and house loganberry brown-sugar BBQ sauce).

It looks something like this:

Diggs joins the ranks of Bills players with food items named after them, the most recent of whom is Dion Dawkins, who has a signature macaroni and cheese dish at Mooney's in Buffalo.

Although he hasn't tried the burger, Diggs approved of Stack Burger's creation on Twitter.

Nope but it looks good 😊🔥 https://t.co/ZexJOZSQVL — DIGGS (@stefondiggs) April 8, 2020

Diggs was traded to Buffalo on March 16 for first-, fifth- and sixth-round picks in 2020 and a fourth-round pick in 2021. He spent his first five seasons with the Minnesota Vikings, logging at least 700 receiving yards and 50 receptions in each season.