          Burger joint honors Bills WR Stefon Diggs with 4-patty creation

          11:06 AM ET
          • Marcel Louis-JacquesESPN

          LACKAWANNA, N.Y. -- Stefon Diggs hasn't yet played a down for the Bills, but that hasn't stopped the Buffalo fan base from embracing the team's newest receiver -- local restaurants, included.

          Burger joint Stack Burger introduced its "craziest creation yet" on Facebook last week, a four-patty burger named "Can you DIGGS it?" after the Bills receiver.

          Sandwiched between two buns are the restaurant's signature Bacon Bleu patty (topped with crumbled bleu cheese, thick-cut bacon, cheese and creamy bleu cheese spread); Demon patty (demon-spiced burger with jalapeños, banana peppers, cheese and garlic Parmesan mayo); Vinny patty (with Mozzarella cheese, pepperoni and cherry pepper bruschetta); and topped Rodeo patty (with onion rings, cheese and house loganberry brown-sugar BBQ sauce).

          It looks something like this:

          Diggs joins the ranks of Bills players with food items named after them, the most recent of whom is Dion Dawkins, who has a signature macaroni and cheese dish at Mooney's in Buffalo.

          Although he hasn't tried the burger, Diggs approved of Stack Burger's creation on Twitter.

          Diggs was traded to Buffalo on March 16 for first-, fifth- and sixth-round picks in 2020 and a fourth-round pick in 2021. He spent his first five seasons with the Minnesota Vikings, logging at least 700 receiving yards and 50 receptions in each season.