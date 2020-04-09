Veteran cornerback Bashaud Breeland, who had an interception in the Super Bowl, is returning to the Kansas City Chiefs on a one-year deal worth up to $4.5 million, according to a source.

Breeland started 15 regular-season games and all three playoff games after joining the Chiefs as a free agent last year on a one-year contract. He started his NFL career with the Washington Redskins, where he was a four-year starter. He started five games in 2018 for the Green Bay Packers before joining the Chiefs.

He delivered one of the biggest plays for the Chiefs during the regular season when he returned a fumble 100 yards for a touchdown in a September game against the Detroit Lions. The play turned the game in favor of the Chiefs, who went on to win 34-30.

Overall, he had 48 tackles, two fumble recoveries and two interceptions during the regular season.

Breeland, who turned 28 in January, played one of his best games of the season in Super Bowl LIV. He had an interception and led the Chiefs with seven tackles, including two for negative yardage.

ESPN's Adam Teicher contributed to this report.