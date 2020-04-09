New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman will not be prosecuted after being cited by police for misdemeanor vandalism in January, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.

Edelman had been arrested Jan. 11 in Beverly Hills, one week after the Patriots' season ended in a wild-card round loss to the Tennessee Titans. The 33-year-old jumped on the hood of a vehicle at approximately 9 p.m. PT., causing damage, according to police.

The owner of the vehicle told the district attorney's office that he has been fully compensated for the repair costs to the vehicle. Per an official filing, "The owner of the vehicle has informed the DA's Office that he does not want the arrestee to be prosecuted for the proposed vandalism charge. The arrestee has no known criminal history. Case filing declined in the interests of justice."

TMZ first reported that Edelman would not be prosecuted.

Edelman had been scheduled to appear at Airport Courthouse on April 13. The Redwood City, California, native has spent his entire NFL career with the Patriots after being selected in the seventh round of the 2009 draft.

He was named Most Valuable Player in Super Bowl LIII, and he was the Patriots' leading receiver in 2019 with 100 receptions for 1,117 yards and six touchdowns.