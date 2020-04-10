NEW YORK -- Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow and Ohio State edge rusher Chase Young are among 58 prospects who will participate virtually in the NFL draft next week.
Burrow is one of eight LSU players who will take part in the April 23-25 draft, one more than Alabama.
Normally, top prospects would be invited to the draft itself, but this year's festivities in Las Vegas were scuttled by the coronavirus outbreak and the draft will instead be conducted in a studio, with the league's 32 teams participating remotely from their hometowns.
The SEC leads all conferences with 24 prospects confirmed to participate in the event, which will serve as a three-day virtual fundraiser benefiting six charities that are battling the virus and delivering relief to millions in need.
Despite the logistical challenges of operating a 255-pick draft remotely, teams will still have just 10 minutes between picks in the first round, seven for rounds 2 and 3 and five for rounds 4-7. The Cincinnati Bengals own the first overall pick.
The 58 prospects who will participate virtually:
Brandon Aiyuk, Arizona State WR
Mekhi Becton, Louisville OT
Ross Blacklock, TCU DT
Derrick Brown, Auburn DL
Joe Burrow, LSU QB
K'Lavon Chaisson, LSU EDGE
Chase Claypool, Notre Dame WR
Ezra Cleveland, Boise State OT
Lloyd Cushenberry, LSU G
Grant Delpit, LSU S
Trevon Diggs, Alabama DB
J.K. Dobbins, Ohio State RB
Jacob Eason, Washington QB
A.J. Epenesa, Iowa DE
Jake Fromm, Georgia QB
Kristian Fulton, LSU CB
Neville Gallimore, Oklahoma DT
Yetur Gross-Matos, Penn State EDGE
C.J. Henderson, Florida CB
Justin Herbert, Oregon QB
Tee Higgins, Clemson WR
Jalen Hurts, Oklahoma QB
Noah Igbinoghene, Auburn CB
Austin Jackson, USC OT
Justin Jefferson, LSU WR
Jerry Jeudy, Alabama WR
Jaylon Johnson, Utah CB
Josh Jones, Houston OT
Javon Kinlaw, South Carolina DL
Cole Kmet, Notre Dame TE
CeeDee Lamb, Oklahoma WR
Terrell Lewis, Alabama EDGE
Jordan Love, Utah St. QB
Justin Madubuike, Texas A&M DT
Xavier McKinney, Alabama S
Denzel Mims, Baylor WR
Thaddeus Moss, LSU TE
Zach Moss, Utah RB
Kenneth Murray, Oklahoma LB
Jeffrey Okudah, Ohio State CB
Julian Okwara, Notre Dame EDGE
Patrick Queen, LSU LB
Jalen Reagor, TCU WR
Henry Ruggs III, Alabama WR
Cesar Ruiz, Michigan G
Laviska Shenault, Colorado WR
Isaiah Simmons, Clemson LB
D'Andre Swift, Georgia RB
Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama QB
Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin RB
A.J. Terrell, Clemson CB
Andrew Thomas, Georgia OT
Josh Uche, Michigan LB
Prince Tega Wanogho, Auburn OT
Jedrick Wills, Alabama OT
Antoine Winfield Jr., Minnesota S
Tristan Wirfs, Iowa OT
Chase Young, Ohio State EDGE