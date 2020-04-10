        <
          NFL will have 58 prospects participating remotely in draft

          9:19 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          NEW YORK -- Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow and Ohio State edge rusher Chase Young are among 58 prospects who will participate virtually in the NFL draft next week.

          Burrow is one of eight LSU players who will take part in the April 23-25 draft, one more than Alabama.

          Normally, top prospects would be invited to the draft itself, but this year's festivities in Las Vegas were scuttled by the coronavirus outbreak and the draft will instead be conducted in a studio, with the league's 32 teams participating remotely from their hometowns.

          The SEC leads all conferences with 24 prospects confirmed to participate in the event, which will serve as a three-day virtual fundraiser benefiting six charities that are battling the virus and delivering relief to millions in need.

          Despite the logistical challenges of operating a 255-pick draft remotely, teams will still have just 10 minutes between picks in the first round, seven for rounds 2 and 3 and five for rounds 4-7. The Cincinnati Bengals own the first overall pick.

          The 58 prospects who will participate virtually:

          Brandon Aiyuk, Arizona State WR
          Mekhi Becton, Louisville OT
          Ross Blacklock, TCU DT
          Derrick Brown, Auburn DL
          Joe Burrow, LSU QB
          K'Lavon Chaisson, LSU EDGE
          Chase Claypool, Notre Dame WR
          Ezra Cleveland, Boise State OT
          Lloyd Cushenberry, LSU G
          Grant Delpit, LSU S
          Trevon Diggs, Alabama DB
          J.K. Dobbins, Ohio State RB
          Jacob Eason, Washington QB
          A.J. Epenesa, Iowa DE
          Jake Fromm, Georgia QB
          Kristian Fulton, LSU CB
          Neville Gallimore, Oklahoma DT
          Yetur Gross-Matos, Penn State EDGE
          C.J. Henderson, Florida CB
          Justin Herbert, Oregon QB
          Tee Higgins, Clemson WR
          Jalen Hurts, Oklahoma QB
          Noah Igbinoghene, Auburn CB
          Austin Jackson, USC OT
          Justin Jefferson, LSU WR
          Jerry Jeudy, Alabama WR
          Jaylon Johnson, Utah CB
          Josh Jones, Houston OT
          Javon Kinlaw, South Carolina DL
          Cole Kmet, Notre Dame TE
          CeeDee Lamb, Oklahoma WR
          Terrell Lewis, Alabama EDGE
          Jordan Love, Utah St. QB
          Justin Madubuike, Texas A&M DT
          Xavier McKinney, Alabama S
          Denzel Mims, Baylor WR
          Thaddeus Moss, LSU TE
          Zach Moss, Utah RB
          Kenneth Murray, Oklahoma LB
          Jeffrey Okudah, Ohio State CB
          Julian Okwara, Notre Dame EDGE
          Patrick Queen, LSU LB
          Jalen Reagor, TCU WR
          Henry Ruggs III, Alabama WR
          Cesar Ruiz, Michigan G
          Laviska Shenault, Colorado WR
          Isaiah Simmons, Clemson LB
          D'Andre Swift, Georgia RB
          Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama QB
          Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin RB
          A.J. Terrell, Clemson CB
          Andrew Thomas, Georgia OT
          Josh Uche, Michigan LB
          Prince Tega Wanogho, Auburn OT
          Jedrick Wills, Alabama OT
          Antoine Winfield Jr., Minnesota S
          Tristan Wirfs, Iowa OT
          Chase Young, Ohio State EDGE