NEW YORK -- Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow and Ohio State edge rusher Chase Young are among 58 prospects who will participate virtually in the NFL draft next week.

Burrow is one of eight LSU players who will take part in the April 23-25 draft, one more than Alabama.

Normally, top prospects would be invited to the draft itself, but this year's festivities in Las Vegas were scuttled by the coronavirus outbreak and the draft will instead be conducted in a studio, with the league's 32 teams participating remotely from their hometowns.

The SEC leads all conferences with 24 prospects confirmed to participate in the event, which will serve as a three-day virtual fundraiser benefiting six charities that are battling the virus and delivering relief to millions in need.

Despite the logistical challenges of operating a 255-pick draft remotely, teams will still have just 10 minutes between picks in the first round, seven for rounds 2 and 3 and five for rounds 4-7. The Cincinnati Bengals own the first overall pick.

The 58 prospects who will participate virtually:

Brandon Aiyuk, Arizona State WR

Mekhi Becton, Louisville OT

Ross Blacklock, TCU DT

Derrick Brown, Auburn DL

Joe Burrow, LSU QB

K'Lavon Chaisson, LSU EDGE

Chase Claypool, Notre Dame WR

Ezra Cleveland, Boise State OT

Lloyd Cushenberry, LSU G

Grant Delpit, LSU S

Trevon Diggs, Alabama DB

J.K. Dobbins, Ohio State RB

Jacob Eason, Washington QB

A.J. Epenesa, Iowa DE

Jake Fromm, Georgia QB

Kristian Fulton, LSU CB

Neville Gallimore, Oklahoma DT

Yetur Gross-Matos, Penn State EDGE

C.J. Henderson, Florida CB

Justin Herbert, Oregon QB

Tee Higgins, Clemson WR

Jalen Hurts, Oklahoma QB

Noah Igbinoghene, Auburn CB

Austin Jackson, USC OT

Justin Jefferson, LSU WR

Jerry Jeudy, Alabama WR

Jaylon Johnson, Utah CB

Josh Jones, Houston OT

Javon Kinlaw, South Carolina DL

Cole Kmet, Notre Dame TE

CeeDee Lamb, Oklahoma WR

Terrell Lewis, Alabama EDGE

Jordan Love, Utah St. QB

Justin Madubuike, Texas A&M DT

Xavier McKinney, Alabama S

Denzel Mims, Baylor WR

Thaddeus Moss, LSU TE

Zach Moss, Utah RB

Kenneth Murray, Oklahoma LB

Jeffrey Okudah, Ohio State CB

Julian Okwara, Notre Dame EDGE

Patrick Queen, LSU LB

Jalen Reagor, TCU WR

Henry Ruggs III, Alabama WR

Cesar Ruiz, Michigan G

Laviska Shenault, Colorado WR

Isaiah Simmons, Clemson LB

D'Andre Swift, Georgia RB

Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama QB

Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin RB

A.J. Terrell, Clemson CB

Andrew Thomas, Georgia OT

Josh Uche, Michigan LB

Prince Tega Wanogho, Auburn OT

Jedrick Wills, Alabama OT

Antoine Winfield Jr., Minnesota S

Tristan Wirfs, Iowa OT

Chase Young, Ohio State EDGE