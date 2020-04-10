Bobby Carpenter and Marcus Spears weigh in on the tasks Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and others face with establishing chemistry with Tom Brady. (1:57)

Will there be growing pains with Brady and the Bucs' receivers? (1:57)

TAMPA, Fla. -- First, Tom Brady's agents sought to trademark the phrase "TB x TB" upon the quarterback's arrival to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Now they're adding to the list.

Brady now hopes to trademark "Tompa Bay" and "Tampa Brady" for use in merchandise, including clothing, headwear and footwear.

The requests for the new phrases were filed to the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office on April 6. "TB x TB" was filed March 20.

Interestingly enough, he's not the first applicant to seek the trademark on the phrases.

According to records, a resident of St. Petersburg, Florida, filed a trademark application for the "Tompa Bay" phrase on March 31 for use on hats and shirts. Applications for "Tompa Bay," "Tompa Bay Beach Club," "Tompa Bay Florida" and "Tompa Bay Buccaneers" were filed by a man in Phoenix on March 18 for use on athletic apparel, including shirts, pants, jackets, footwear, hats, caps and athletic uniforms.

T-shirts with the "Tompa Bay" phrase had already begun popping up on the internet prior to the filing. It is unclear where the phrase originated, although it appears that "TB x TB" was either a creation by the Bucs' social media department when announcing his signing or a collaboration between player and team.

Brady tried unsuccessfully to trademark the phrase "Tom Terrific" last year when it was deemed that it was associated with Hall of Fame pitcher Tom Seaver.