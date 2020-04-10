Marcus Spears and Dan Orlovsky analyze Todd Gurley II's decision to sign with the Falcons and how he can impact their offense. (1:53)

New Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley, who signed a one-year, $5.5 million contract after being released by the Los Angeles Rams, believes he can still be a dominant player despite lingering concerns about the health of his left knee.

Speaking on a conference call Friday, the 2017 NFL Offensive Player of the Year was asked if he is eager to show critics he's "still that guy'' despite health concerns.

"Nah, I know I'm still that guy,'' Gurley said. "Been doing this my whole life. It's just football.''

The three-time Pro Bowler with was pressed on whether he has something to prove.

"Man, I just have fun, man,'' he said. "I've been doing this for almost 20 years. Each year, you gotta prove yourself. ... It don't matter if you made an All-Pro or a Pro Bowl the year before...don't nobody care about what you do in this league; you gotta prove yourself each week; you gotta prove yourself each year.

"I've been doing this for a long time. I've seen plenty come and plenty go. And that's practically how the game goes. So you want to leave your mark while you can, and definitely try to be the best you can. That's why I picked the Falcons -- to be able to create my legacy, to try to be the best player I can be.''

Gurley, 25, has yet to take his physical with the Falcons but expressed no doubts about passing it once it is conducted, citing how he played in 15 of 16 games last season. NFL rules tied to the COVID-19 outbreak have closed down team facilities and prevented new signees such as Gurley from taking physicals. Falcons general manager Thomas Dimitroff firmly believes Gurley will pass the physical, whenever it occurs.

"I didn't tear my ACL last year. This was six years ago,'' Gurley explained. "So, just been able to maintain that and keep just keep going each year.''

Gurley will wear the No. 21 for the Falcons, a number worn by Falcons great Deion Sanders and last worn by cornerback Desmond Trufant.

Gurley asked if load management would work in his favor leading up to the regular season.

"Well, the way life is going right now, everybody is on load management,'' Gurley said, referring to the pandemic. "Ain't really much football we can do right now until training camp. Really just focusing on working out. Once everything calms down, I'll be able to talk to the Falcons, and we'll be able to come up with a plan.

"I trusted their staff. I wouldn't have signed here if I didn't. [Load management] is something we can talk about going into camp.''

A report surfaced about Gurley having arthritis in his knee, but the Rams brass never confirmed the report. Gurley's touches decreased over time. Last season, he had 254 touches, the first time he had less than 315 touches since 250 touches in 13 games as a rookie.

ESPN injury analyst Stephania Bell spoke in general terms about Gurley's knee.

"Ultimately, the terminology used to describe the condition of Gurley's knee doesn't matter; his on-field performance does,'' Bell said. "The Rams provided a road map last year for how to keep him healthy enough to contribute throughout the season. It began in training camp with him participating in practice on a limited basis and no games. Throughout the season he maintained a controlled workload in practice and his gameday workload varied from week to week.''

Dimitroff talked earlier this week about spreading the load in the backfield with Ito Smith, Qadree Ollison, and Brian Hill the other running backs currently in the mix. Dimitroff didn't rule out drafting a speedy running back with big-play ability. The Falcons finished 30th out of 32 teams in rushing last season.

Despite being a three-time Pro Bowler and a two-time All-Pro, Gurley doesn't anticipate just being handed the starting role in Dirk Koetter's offense, which features one-time MVP Matt Ryan, all-decade receiver Julio Jones, and emerging star Calvin Ridley.

"Oh yeah, nothing is earned, I don't care if-whatever, 10 Pro Bowls or one Pro Bowl,'' Gurley said. "You just gotta go in and work; that's just how the game goes. Obviously-I know I'll be able to come in and help those guys out. Like I said, I'm going to play my role. It's whatever the team needs me to do to help at the end of the day. I know what I bring to the table - I'm going to come in, I'm going to work hard, and help out the running backs, and they're gonna help me out as well.''

Gurley, who remains in Los Angeles working out, has moved beyond the Rams situation, although he did take to Twitter recently to let his former team he is owed a check. The Rams still owe Gurley $5.05 million as part of a roster bonus. He signed a four-year, $60 million extension that included $45 million in guarantees.

"I still need my money,'' Gurley said with a laugh. "That's what I'm waiting on. I've got so much time on my hands, so I'm having fun, man. If you know me, you know how I am. Always joking and laughing with the Rams teammates. They know how I am. It's all fun and games. I still do need my money, though. I am serious about that part. But it's all fun and games.''