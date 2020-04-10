OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- Former Baltimore Ravens defensive end Ufomba Kamalu was arrested on a warrant for a domestic violence charge on Thursday, according to Baltimore County police.

On Wednesday, police responded to a call for domestic violence at 10 a.m. local time and determined that an argument between Kamalu and a woman escalated into a physical altercation. The woman suffered a visible injury, according to police.

Kamalu wasn't present at the time officers responded to the incident and issued a warrant for his arrest.

The Ravens released Kamalu later that day. He was arrested Thursday on second-degree assault charges and was released on $20,000 bond.

Kamalu, 27, was on Baltimore's 53-man roster for two weeks last season after being picked up from the Patriots' practice squad but wasn't active. He finished the season on the Ravens' practice squad.

The Ravens have taken a hard stance against players involved in domestic violence since the Ray Rice incident in 2014.