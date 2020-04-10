Drew Brees appears to have his second career lined up.

The New Orleans Saints quarterback has agreed to join NBC Sports as a football analyst when he is done playing, the New York Post reported Friday.

Brees, 41, has not announced when he plans to retire. He plans to play the 2020 season after signing a two-year, $50 million contract extension with the Saints last month.

"Right now I'm focused on training for this season, enjoying time with my wife & kids, and re-learning fifth grade math!" Brees told ESPN via text message.

An NBC spokesman would not confirm an agreement with Brees when contacted by ESPN.

"Like all NFL fans, we look forward to watching Drew continue his Hall of Fame career this fall, and we're confident his post-playing career will be just as successful," the spokesman said.

Drew Brees has lined up a post-playing career as an NBC analyst, according to the New York Post. Joe Faraoni/ESPN Images

Coach Sean Payton suggested recently on ESPN's Get Up that this would be Brees' "final season." But the coach later called himself a "big dummy" for his word choice, saying he doesn't know when Brees plans to retire.

According to the New York Post, Brees will be groomed as a potential replacement for Cris Collinsworth on NBC's "Sunday Night Football." Brees is expected to start as a game analyst for Notre Dame football games and as a studio analyst for "Football Night in America."

Brees is the NFL career leader in passing yards (77,416) and touchdown passes (547). He has repeatedly said that he believes he could play at a high level through age 45 -- but only if he wants to keep playing that long. He has been taking that decision "year by year" for the past several years.