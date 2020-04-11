Several NFL teams are doing serious homework on Utah State's Jordan Love, one of the most polarizing quarterbacks in the draft.

Texas Tech coach Matt Wells -- who recruited and coached Love at Utah State -- told ESPN he's discussed Love with seven different NFL head coaches who called him in the last five days.

Wells also has Tech linebacker Jordyn Brooks, one of the top linebackers in the country last year and a potential target for these coaches, but Love is a major talking point.

"I think they are just trying to put the complete story together on him," Wells said.

There's a lot to process. Scouts and execs are torn on Love. Some see the best pure thrower in the draft, others see a Day 2 pick.

Love performed well in 2018 for the Aggies, recording 3,567 passing yards for 32 touchdowns and six interceptions. But his 2019 performance is a reason for pause. His completion percentage dipped from 64 to 61.9 percent, and his stat line of 17 interceptions to 20 touchdowns is a concern.

But Wells, who coached Utah State from 2013-18, said Aggies teammates loved Love, and his major arm talent should translate well to the NFL because of his ability to throw on the run and with a quick release.

Among teams doing varying levels of homework on Love, according to sources: Miami Dolphins, New Orleans Saints, New England Patriots, Los Angeles Chargers, Green Bay Packers and Washington Redskins, among many others.

LSU's Joe Burrow, Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa and Oregon's Justin Herbert are widely expected to be the first three quarterbacks off the board during the first round of the NFL draft on April 23. But Love is an intriguing option for several teams, especially those with a bridge starter in place.