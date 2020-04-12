LeSean McCoy and Tre'Davious White reenact the conversations they had with Vontae Davis before he decided to retire from the NFL at halftime. (1:24)

LeSean McCoy said he isn't ready to retire despite his decline in production the past two seasons. In fact, he believes he has multiple seasons left in the NFL.

"I really just want to play two more years," McCoy said Friday in an interview with SiriusXM NFL Radio. "I talk to Frank [Gore] about this. He always tells me, 'Never put a ceiling on your career. Hey, if you feel good and you do well, do another one year and vice versa. If it doesn't go well, just let your body talk to you.' My body feels fine."

The 31-year-old free-agent running back, who completed his 11th NFL season in 2019, added: "My body feels good. So I will let my body speak for when I want to be done."

McCoy, a six-time Pro Bowl selection, said he has "a couple teams that I'm looking at."

LeSean McCoy is ranked third among active players with 11,071 career rushing yards, behind only Frank Gore and Adrian Peterson. Jamie Squire/Getty Images

"I'm just waiting for the right moment," he said. "This stuff is tricky now, because there's no visits. There's no real activities with the teams as much as it used to be. The thing I can control is just making the right choice, going to an offense that fits. I want to go to a team that's a winning franchise that have all the right pieces that's waiting for me. That veteran running back to help the room out. To add a spark. The teams I'm looking at right now are those teams. I won't discuss who they are. I look forward to probably after the draft or right before the draft, signing on with a team."

McCoy's playing time with the Kansas City Chiefs dwindled as last season went on; he was inactive for the AFC Championship Game and Super Bowl LIV, but that didn't diminish his satisfaction at finally being on a Super Bowl winner. He said in the interview he was happy to cross that off his "bucket list."

McCoy said he embraces his role as a veteran mentor, just like Brian Westbrook did for him when he was a rookie with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2009.

"If I could be that guy to help that young superstar to emerge into that superstar superstar, I would love to do that," he said.

After rushing for 465 yards last season, McCoy is ranked third among active players with 11,071 in his career, behind only Gore and Adrian Peterson. Gore also is a free agent, and his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, told NFL Network last month that his client plans to play in 2020.