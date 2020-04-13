        <
          Former Vikings, Seahawks QB Tarvaris Jackson dies in car crash

          10:38 AM ET
          • Courtney CroninESPN Staff Writer
          Former Minnesota Vikings and Seattle Seahawks quarterback Tarvaris Jackson died Sunday night in a car crash. He was 36.

          A Tennessee State spokesperson confirmed Jackson's death to ESPN. Jackson had been a member of the Tigers' football staff for the 2019 season as the quarterbacks coach after spending a year as a quality control and quarterbacks coach at his alma mater, Alabama State.

          According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Jackson was involved in a single-vehicle crash at 8:50 p.m. Sunday when the 2012 Chevrolet Camaro he was driving left the roadway, struck a tree and then overturned. Jackson was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

          The crash occurred approximately 7 miles south of Montgomery, Alabama, where Jackson is from.

          Former Seahawks teammate Russell Wilson expressed his condolences to Jackson's family in a Twitter post on Monday.

          Jackson is survived by his wife, Lakitta, and three children, Tarvaris, Takayla and Tyson.

          His 10-year NFL career began in Minnesota after he was drafted 64th overall in 2006. Jackson started 21 regular season and playoff games for the Vikings but was a back-up for most of his five seasons in Minnesota. The 6-foot-2 quarterback helped the Vikings win the NFC North title in 2008 before his sole postseason appearance in a Wild Card loss to Philadelphia.

          Jackson ended his time in Minnesota as Brett Favre's back-up for the 2009-10 seasons. He signed with Seattle as a free agent in 2011 where, as a starter, he compiled a 7-7 record before being traded to Buffalo ahead of the 2012 season. He did not register a snap with the Bills.

          In 2013, Jackson returned to Seattle in 2013 where he famously served as Wilson's back-up in the Seahawks Super Bowl XLVIII win over the Denver Broncos.