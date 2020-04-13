INDIANAPOLIS -- The Colts will honor their past and their home state by having a slightly different look to their uniforms next season.

The Colts, who have kept their uniforms relatively traditional going back to their days when the franchise was in Baltimore outside of their color rush uniforms, announced Monday that they've added new logo style to their uniforms to go with their primary 'Horseshoe' logo.

One of the most noticeable changes will be the 'C' on the Colts uniform. Instead of using a traditional 'C,' it will have the outline of the state of Indiana on the interior part of the letter, as the franchise honors the entire state. There are also seven grommets around the 'C' to still represent the horseshoe. The Colts moved from Baltimore in 1984. That logo is being added to the inside of the neckline of the uniform.

"The Horseshoe remains our most timeless mark, worn by some of the greatest players in NFL history and loved by some of football's greatest fans, Colts Nation," Colts vice chair and owner Carlie Irsay-Gordon said in a statement. "These new logos -- particularly our new Indiana logo -- honor our rich history, cement our real and lasting connection to Indiana and embrace the exciting future that lies ahead."

The Colts are going back to their Baltimore days with the shape of the numbers on the uniform. The numbers will be more block formatted to emulate the way they were during the 1950's and 1960's when the late Johnny Unitas was quarterback for the franchise.

Philip Rivers will be the one as the Colts quarterback when they wear the new uniforms next season. Rivers signed a one-year, $25 million with Indianapolis in March after spending the first 16 years of his career with the Chargers.