Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has gotten some work done this offseason, and it goes beyond his throwing sessions with Antonio Brown.

Jackson, the reigning NFL Most Valuable Player, unveiled a massive chest tattoo that prominently features the word "family" as well as purple feathers.

Jackson's tattoo artist from Ace of Spades Tattoo Studio posted the new ink on Instagram, saying this is just the start of this "monster piece." The tattoo will be completed once the self-quarantine from the coronavirus pandemic is over.

The artist from the tattoo studio wrote on the post: "We got a lot more in store for his story when it comes to the ink but we had to start it off with FAITH FAMILY AND FOOTBALL before anything else."

The tattoo, which spans from just below Jackson's neck to his midsection, includes a football in the center of his chest with what appear to be ravens feathers surrounding it. There are two names on each side of the football: "Felicia," who is his mother and agent, and "Lamar." The word "Truzz" -- which symbolizes trust and became the Ravens' mantra -- is at the bottom.

Jackson has said he will often consult with his mother about his tattoos before getting them. On his arms, he has his grandmother's name and his mother's favorite Bible verse (Mark 6:4). On the underside of his biceps, Jackson has "Living" on the left one and "Legend" on the right.