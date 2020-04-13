        <
          NFL players applaud Christian McCaffrey and his lucrative new deal

          5:33 PM ET
          • ESPN

          Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey set a high bar when he gained 1,000 yards rushing and receiving in 2019. The 23-year-old star was rewarded for his season on Monday with a four-year extension reportedly worth $64 million.

          Including the two years left on McCaffrey's rookie deal and the option, the deal is expected to pay out around $75 million over six years.

          McCaffrey's peers were quick to congratulate him, and other NFL running backs are paying attention to the contract details with keen interest: