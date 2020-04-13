NFL players applaud Christian McCaffrey and his lucrative new deal

Dan Orlovsky hopes Christian McCaffrey bucks the trend of high paid running back under performing after signing big contracts. (1:19)

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey set a high bar when he gained 1,000 yards rushing and receiving in 2019. The 23-year-old star was rewarded for his season on Monday with a four-year extension reportedly worth $64 million.

Including the two years left on McCaffrey's rookie deal and the option, the deal is expected to pay out around $75 million over six years.

McCaffrey's peers were quick to congratulate him, and other NFL running backs are paying attention to the contract details with keen interest:

Yesssirrrr smart money!!!! @CMC_22 Let's GO UP again next season bro bet it all back ! 💪🏾✊🏾 https://t.co/b8na4kYYKd — Michael Thomas (@Cantguardmike) April 13, 2020

Just happy a young go getter gettin paid what he's worked for... — cameron jordan (@camjordan94) April 13, 2020

@CMC_22 well dam 😂😂😂😂😳 congrats — F L ⚡️ S H (@Melvingordon25) April 13, 2020