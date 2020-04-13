NFL players applaud Christian McCaffrey and his lucrative new deal

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey set a high bar when he gained 1,000 yards rushing and receiving in 2019. The 23-year-old star was rewarded for his season on Monday with a four-year extension reportedly worth $64 million.
Including the two years left on McCaffrey's rookie deal and the option, the deal is expected to pay out around $75 million over six years.
McCaffrey's peers were quick to congratulate him, and other NFL running backs are paying attention to the contract details with keen interest:
👏👏👏👏 Beyond Deserving @CMC_22 https://t.co/ZRLVMEA5aq— Greg Olsen (@gregolsen88) April 13, 2020
Yesssirrrr smart money!!!! @CMC_22 Let's GO UP again next season bro bet it all back ! 💪🏾✊🏾 https://t.co/b8na4kYYKd— Michael Thomas (@Cantguardmike) April 13, 2020
Pay the maaaaan!!! @CMC_22 💰 💰 https://t.co/moBAMMgZ53— cameron jordan (@camjordan94) April 13, 2020
Just happy a young go getter gettin paid what he's worked for...— cameron jordan (@camjordan94) April 13, 2020
@CMC_22 congrats man!!! You earned it! 💰💰💰 https://t.co/l7m8lhmH49— George Kittle (@gkittle46) April 13, 2020
👀👀 @CMC_22 congrats my guy! https://t.co/z5k3ZKraVt— Austin Ekeler (@AustinEkeler) April 13, 2020
@CMC_22 well dam 😂😂😂😂😳 congrats— F L ⚡️ S H (@Melvingordon25) April 13, 2020
I remember my first week in Carolina people told me to stay away from @CMC_22 because he "does too much" aka he works to hard. That's how I work so I knew I had to be right beside him (in front 😂) to push the tempo. He earned every single penny and is one hell of a leader!— Torrey Smith (@TorreySmithWR) April 13, 2020
Wow good for him. #strb https://t.co/JZdpyShhlR— Steven Jackson (@sj39) April 13, 2020