Wisconsin's Zack Baun, the third-rated linebacker on Mel Kiper Jr.'s draft board, notified all 32 teams that he tested positive for a diluted sample at the NFL scouting combine that he blamed on drinking too much water for weight-related weigh-in purposes, league sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Tuesday.

Under the NFL's new collective bargaining agreement, it will not count as a strike against him whereas it would have under the NFL's old CBA. Teams don't believe it will impact Baun's status and Kiper projects him as a late first-round pick.

Baun, who had 53 solo tackles and 12 1/2 sacks in 2019, weighed 238 pounds at the combine after weighing 242 at the senior bowl.