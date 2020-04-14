Dallas Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said the organization has communicated with Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott after a report of a party at the quarterback's house in Prosper, Texas, last Friday, that would have violated guidelines regarding the coronavirus pandemic.

"I think they're certainly aware now of how sensitive these situations are," Jones said on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas on Tuesday. "I don't think you'll be seeing that anymore. They're certainly guys we have the utmost respect for and I certainly know they understand the sensitivity of the situation we're in today. It's certainly very serious and something that we know and certainly know they understand."

Prosper police were called to the scene but were unable to verify whether there were more than 10 people at Prescott's home, which would have been in violation of the CDC's social distancing guidelines as part of the fight against COVID-19. TMZ reported that more than 30 people were at Prescott's house; however, a source close to the quarterback said there were not more than 10 people in attendance.

Texas residents have been told to stay home during the pandemic to minimize in-person contact with people who are not in the same household.

Prescott and Elliott came under scrutiny as well for videos posted to social media of them working out together with former teammate Dez Bryant. Two weeks ago, Prescott was arm-in-arm in a photo with Bryant and other players following a workout.