On the same day Dallas Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said the organization has communicated with Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott after a report of a party at the quarterback's house in Prosper, Texas, on Friday that would have violated guidelines regarding the coronavirus pandemic, a frustrated Prescott issued a statement regarding the gathering.

"I think they're certainly aware now of how sensitive these situations are," Jones said on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas on Tuesday. "I don't think you'll be seeing that anymore. They're certainly guys we have the utmost respect for and I certainly know they understand the sensitivity of the situation we're in today. It's certainly very serious and something that we know and certainly know they understand."

Later Tuesday, while acknowledging the role that he plays in the public eye, Prescott also expressed frustration for the media coverage surrounding the gathering, which he said had fewer than 10 people.

"I understand and accept that there are additional responsibilities and media scrutiny that come with being an NFL quarterback, but it is very frustrating and disappointing when people provide completely inaccurate information from anonymous sources, especially now," he said in the statement. "To set the record straight -- I know that we all need to do our best to socially distance and like everyone else, I am continuing to adjust to what that requires, but the truth is that I was with fewer than 10 people for a home dinner -- not a party -- on Friday night.

"I am very sensitive to the challenges we are all facing and making sure to support the first responders and medical personnel and everyone else putting in long hours. We are all at a time when we need to keep educating ourselves about the importance of health and isolation during this pandemic and I will continue to make sure to do my part by following the guidelines until we are approved to start returning to normal activities."

Prosper police were called to the scene but were unable to verify whether there were more than 10 people at Prescott's home, which would have been in violation of the CDC's social distancing guidelines as part of the fight against COVID-19. TMZ reported that more than 30 people were at Prescott's house; however, a source close to the quarterback said there were not more than 10 people in attendance.

Texas residents have been told to stay home during the pandemic to minimize in-person contact with people who do not live in the same household.

Prescott and Elliott came under scrutiny as well for videos posted to social media of them working out together with former teammate Dez Bryant. Two weeks ago, Prescott was arm-in-arm in a photo with Bryant and other players following a workout.