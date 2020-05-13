NFL team with best new uniform -- Rams, Bucs, Falcons, Browns, Chargers or Patriots?

Tony Kornheiser and Michael Wilbon share their feelings on the new color rush look for the Patriots' full-season uniforms. (1:34)

The 2020 offseason has been a hotbed of activity for new NFL uniforms and logos. The Los Angeles Rams had already revealed new logos in March, but on Wednesday the team introduced rebranded uniforms, which includes a blue jersey featuring two-toned numbering.

The Rams are one of seven NFL teams to have introduced a new uniform, new logo or both this offseason. The Los Angeles Chargers in late April revealed a refreshed look that includes a signature powder blue, gold and white color scheme that has interchangeable pants and jerseys. The New England Patriots, Cleveland Browns, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons rolled out their uniform changes in March. The Indianapolis Colts unveiled a new logo and tweaks to their existing uniforms.

Let's recap the new looks and vote on which team has the best new uniform.

New uniforms

The Rams’ rebranding effort, including uniforms and logos, began in 2016 when the team relocated from St. Louis to Los Angeles. Los Angeles Rams

The Rams' new look includes a blue jersey featuring yellow gradient numbering, with interchangeable blue or yellow pants. There is also an off-white jersey and pant combination. The Rams' new helmet is a vibrant metallic chrome blue, with a gradient yellow horn and blue face mask.

"I already told my friends this is the coolest jerseys I ever wore, I ever got to put on," Rams receiver Robert Woods said.

The Rams' new look on their logo has been a work in progress since they returned to Los Angeles in 2016 after 21 seasons in St. Louis. But not everyone is a fan of the new logo, including Rams Hall of Famer Eric Dickerson, who met with the front office to discuss unhappiness with the change. But the Rams have no plans to re-think the new look.

The Patriots' 2020 jerseys will include some minor alterations (such as the fonts on the numbers and nameplates) from these Color Rush blue uniforms like Sony Michel and Julian Edelman wore in 2019. Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports

The Patriots' new jerseys should look familiar: The Color Rush alternates that the team has recently donned have been promoted to full-time status.

It is the first change to the Patriots' primary uniform in 20 years.

Since 2016, when the alternate jersey debuted, the Patriots have posted a 6-1 record in it -- wearing blue at home and white on the road. The team will continue to wear blue at home and white on the road, while donning blue pants both home and away.

The Browns opted for a more classic look with their new uniforms. Courtesy of Cleveland Browns

The Browns say they are getting back to their roots with a "simplified, traditional look," harkening to their 1964 NFL title team led by legendary running back Jim Brown. The tweaked look features brown jerseys with white pants, and white jerseys with brown pants.

"As you look at iconic franchises like the Browns, the Bears, the Packers, the Cowboys -- they're true to who they are," executive vice president and owner JW Johnson said. "They're not doing a lot of changes and trying to make a lot of flashy moves with their uniforms. I think when we went through the process, it just felt right that we got back to who we are and who we'll always be."

The Buccaneers unveiled new uniforms that pay homage to their best years. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Bucs' new uniforms pay homage to the winningest era in franchise history, from 1997 to 2013, which included a Super Bowl title. Gone is the font for jersey numbers that fans complained were too difficult to read. They have three color combos instead of their previous two: red, white and an all-pewter look for Color Rush games.

The Falcons unveiled new uniforms for the first time in 17 years. Twitter/@AtlantaFalcons

The Falcons introduced on April 8 their first uniform redesign in 17 years. The home uniform has black jerseys and pants with the road look featuring white jerseys and pants. There will be up to eight uniform combinations, including a throwback version to the 1966 team and a "Rise Up" alternate uniform.

play 0:23 First look at the Chargers' new uniforms The Chargers are the latest team to unveil their new uniforms for the 2020 NFL season.

The Bolts' refreshed uniform look includes a signature powder blue, gold and white color scheme that has interchangeable pants and jerseys. The design features a simplified bolt on the jersey and pants, and numbers have been added to helmets.

"That all-white is sweet, man," former Charger and Hall of Fame running back LaDainian Tomlinson said. "Can't go wrong with the all-white."

The Chargers also introduced an update to their Bolt logo earlier this spring. The three-tone Bolt with a navy keyline has been reduced to powder blue and gold.

New logos

The Colts are keeping their uniforms relatively traditional, but they announced on Monday a new logo style that honors their home state. The "C" on their uniform will have the outline of Indiana on the interior part of the letter. There are also seven grommets around the "C" to represent the horseshoe. That logo is being added to the inside of the neckline of the uniform.

Same classic look. Built for the future. 🔵⚪️⚫️ pic.twitter.com/3h5xi08s96 — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) April 13, 2020