As star defensive end Myles Garrett put it, the Cleveland Browns are getting back to their roots with their new uniforms.

On Wednesday, Cleveland unveiled its uniforms for the 2020 season and beyond, which were inspired by the championship Browns teams of the past.

Harkening back to its 1964 NFL title team led by legendary running back Jim Brown, Cleveland's updated look will feature brown jerseys with white pants and white jerseys with brown pants. While those will be the primary combinations, the Browns' new wardrobe will also include white jerseys and white pants.

Both ensembles will include Cleveland's traditional striping: three white stripes and two orange stripes on the brown jerseys and three brown stripes and two orange stripes on the white jerseys, with matching socks on both, a core fixture throughout the franchise's history. Both the white and brown pants will have a brown stripe sandwiched by two orange stripes running down the side.

The orange helmets will largely remain the same, with brown stripes sandwiching a large white one down the middle, to go along with the brown face mask the team introduced five years ago.

Both jersey fronts will not feature any words above the numbers, another nod to Cleveland's past.

"As you look at iconic franchises like the Browns, the Bears, the Packers, the Cowboys -- they're true to who they are. They're not doing a lot of changes and trying to make a lot of flashy moves with their uniforms," executive vice president and co-owner JW Johnson said in a statement. "I think when we went through the process, it just felt right that we got back to who we are and who we'll always be."

Stitched inside the collar of every jersey is "1946," in honor of the year the franchise was founded. That will replace "DAWG POUND," which had filled that spot since 2015.

Browns players received deliveries of the new jerseys Tuesday, when Garrett hinted at the return to Cleveland's glory days in a tweet, writing "New unis are [fire emoji] #backtotheroots"

The Browns last underwent an expansive uniform change in 2015, which included nine jersey and pant combinations with the white, brown and orange colors. Those jerseys included "CLEVELAND" over the numbers and "BROWNS" running down the side of the pants.

The Browns debuted their color rush jerseys in Week 3 in 2018. That Thursday night against the New York Jets, rookie quarterback and former No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield made his Browns debut on national television and rallied Cleveland to its first victory in 635 days. Off that memorable performance, the Browns made the color rush uniforms their primary look last season.

Cleveland is keeping its color rush jerseys for 2020 with slight modifications, notably the removal of the stripes on the jerseys and pants.

The team will be donating net proceeds off jersey sales to the "Hats Off To Our Heroes" fund, which will focus on aiding health care professionals, first responders and educational professionals who are fighting to combat the coronavirus pandemic.