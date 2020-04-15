One member of the Los Angeles Chargers organization has tested positive for COVID-19 and two others have shown symptoms, league sources told ESPN on Wednesday.

Team owner Dean Spanos, general manager Tom Telesco and head coach Anthony Lynn were not among the group to test positive or show symptoms, team spokesman Josh Rupprecht said.

"Everyone is doing well and is on the road to recovery," Rupprecht said.

Fortunately for the Chargers, the first positive diagnosis in their organization came about two weeks after their offices were shut down on March 12 and the team was operating with essential staff only.

The remaining essential staff, approximately a dozen employees, worked in the office until March 17 and practiced social distancing while their offices underwent a deep cleaning. The individual who tested positive got the results about a week later.

The organization notified everyone who had been exposed to that employee and all were self-quarantined.

The two other employees have had symptoms, but neither have tested positive.