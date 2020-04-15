Every day lately has become bring your dog to work day for New York Giants head coach Joe Judge. It's his new normal.

Every day for something like 15 hours Judge and the family golden retriever, Abby, head to the basement in their North Attleboro, Massachusetts, home for work. Judge leads staff meetings, participates in draft meetings and takes part in endless personnel discussions for the upcoming NFL draft.

Abby doesn't add much to the conversation, aside from an occasional bark or perhaps if the talks shift to her favorite player, Saquon BARK-ley. But she has become the ultimate Giants draft insider, a true canine version of Mel Kiper Jr.

"Right now she could probably tell you more about who we're gonna take in the first round than anybody else," Judge said on a conference call Wednesday with reporters.

Somebody get her cell phone. See if Abby is available considering the uncertainty about who the Giants are going to select with the No. 4 overall pick in the draft next Thursday night.

The top options include Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons and offensive tackles Tristan Wirfs from Iowa and Jedrick Wills Jr. from Alabama. As for who the Giants will take with the No. 4 overall pick, Judge didn't provide many clues. Abby was not available for comment.

Judge, who has four children, is expecting to be in his basement for the draft. Abby is likely to be beside him next Thursday night as he provides input on the first of the Giants' 10 selections in this draft. Judge has talked to his children about the possibility of them taking tags containing players' names off the wall and helping organize different things during the draft. But he also warned them there are going to be times when everybody needs to get out the basement, potentially Abby included.

This is the new reality heading into a surreal NFL draft that is expected to have commissioner Roger Goodell announcing picks from his basement as most of the country is shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic. It's one of the obstacles Judge faces in his first year as head coach. The Giants are expected to begin their virtual offseason program on Monday.

Judge has taken it all in stride and seems to be keeping it all in perspective.

"So, everybody is adjusted. I think if the worst thing we're dealing with right now, to be honest with you, is working out of our basement, we've got it pretty good," he said. "There are a lot of people out there right now who don't have jobs to go to with the situation, there are police, fire department, nurses who leave their house every day and leaving their family behind and putting themselves out there to protect us.

"I think there are people we have to acknowledge with the right perspective, that have it a lot tougher than a bunch of football coaches trying to function getting ready for an offseason and a draft."