Stephen A. Smith wonders if Aldon Smith will be too distracted playing for a franchise like the Dallas Cowboys. (2:02)

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell is not expected to decide whether to reinstate Dallas Cowboys pass-rushers Aldon Smith and Randy Gregory in advance of next week's NFL draft, a source told ESPN.

The Cowboys would have benefited from any resolution as they prioritize draft needs after losing 2019 sack leader Robert Quinn to the Chicago Bears in free agency. LSU defensive end K'Lavon Chaisson is among the projects with whom the Cowboys have conducted a virtual meeting as part of the draft evaluation process.

Both players were suspended for violations of the league's substance abuse policy under terms of the former CBA but cannot participate with the Cowboys until reinstated by Goodell.

Smith hasn't played since 2015 with the Raiders. Gregory has been limited to 28 games in the five seasons since the Cowboys selected him in the second round. They are among the candidates to replace Quinn opposite DeMarcus Lawrence.