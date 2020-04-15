Louis Riddick analyzes the Texans' trade of DeAndre Hopkins to the Cardinals in exchange for David Johnson and a second-round pick. (1:29)

TEMPE, Ariz. -- Almost a month after the Houston Texans sent wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins to the Arizona Cardinals in exchange for running back David Johnson, it was finalized.

Cardinals general manager Steve Keim said on a teleconference call with reporters that he found out Wednesday morning that both players passed their physicals. The trade was made on March 16.

Reports surfaced earlier in the week that Hopkins had already passed his physical and on Wednesday morning, Johnson tweeted that he had passed one, as well.

PASSED THE PHYSICAL. Can't wait to get started with my teammates and the @HoustonTexans organization. 🤘🏾💯 — David Johnson (@DavidJohnson31) April 15, 2020

The trade also included a swapping of picks. Arizona also received a fourth-round pick this year, and Houston received a second-round pick this year and a fourth-round pick in 2021.

Keim said the Cardinals were "really high" on Hopkins.

"To be able to get a player of his caliber and to add to the weapons that we already possess, I feel like he can certainly take us to the next level," Keim said.

Keim also said he wants Hopkins to be a Cardinal "long term." For that to happen, however, Arizona may need to give Hopkins what he wants -- a new deal. When Hopkins was traded to Arizona last month, ESPN's Ed Werder reported that Hopkins had wanted to restructure his contract in Houston to earn in the range of $18 million to $20 million per season.

Hopkins will make $12.5 million in 2020, $13.5 million in 2021 and $13.9 million in 2022.

Keim said he's already talked with Hopkins' agent, Todd France, about a new contract for Hopkins. He declined to share the specifics of those talks but said he'll "continue to pound away" and have "ongoing talks" with France.

"If it makes our organization better, and it's an opportunity that arises, we'll certainly do that," Keim said.