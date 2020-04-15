After 13 seasons, Ted Ginn has no plans on calling it quits.

The free-agent wide receiver told ESPN he wants to play in 2020 and beyond.

"I've still got a few more years left in me," said Ginn, 35, who spent the last three years with the New Orleans Saints.

Ginn, the ninth overall selection in the 2007 NFL draft, has 409 career catches for 5,702 yards and 33 touchdowns. He started 22 games for New Orleans, but the Saints' signing of Emmanuel Sanders in March made Ginn expendable.

Ginn said he's open-minded about potential landing spots and will evaluate the NFL landscape after the draft. Ginn also has played for the Miami Dolphins, San Francisco 49ers, Carolina Panthers and Arizona Cardinals.