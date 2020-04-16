The NFL still plans to release its 2020 schedule by May 9, based on a full season, league sources told ESPN's Chris Mortensen.

Adjustments to the schedule will be made as, and if, necessary, the sources said.

Contingencies remain in discussion by the league, the sources said.

In a FaceTime call last week with the founder and CEO of Kairos, Ankur Jain, commissioner Roger Goodell said the NFL is planning to play this season.

"The NFL is planning to play," Goodell said in the call. "That's our hope, and that's our planning to date."

Goodell said in the call that the NFL can help the United States "heal" from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

"We can help bring our communities together. We can provide hope. We can provide a distraction from the everyday issues and show people that there is a future out there and that we're all going to be part of that," he said.

All team facilities have been shut down because of the pandemic, but the league went ahead with free agency and will hold the NFL draft virtually next week with team personnel at their homes.

In addition, the NFL and union reached agreement earlier this week on details of a virtual offseason for teams and players. Teams with new coaches can start contacting players on Monday while teams with returning coaches can start their programs on April 27. The offseason program is voluntary for players.