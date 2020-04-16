Randy Scott and Nicole Briscoe debate whose Super Bowl celebration was better: Travis Kelce's or his brother Jason's? (0:57)

PHILADELPHIA -- Eagles center Jason Kelce announced his retirement Thursday -- from arm wrestling.

But football? That's still a go.

In an Instagram post that put more than a few fans on edge, Kelce said that he had decided to "RETIRE...from arm wrestling," leaving behind a 2-0 record, with one victory against Flyers center Claude Giroux and the other against a bar patron one random night this offseason in the Philadelphia suburbs.

That was all a lead-up to the real news, that Kelce would be returning for a 10th NFL season.

Word got out toward the end of an injury-riddled 2018 season that he was pondering retirement -- a notion Kelce didn't deny, adding that it's something that goes through many veterans' minds each offseason during the latter stages of their careers.

The love of the game and the camaraderie he has with his teammates brought him back in 2019, and now again in 2020.

"I am fully excited for the 2020 season and will be out there with my teammates, coaches and hopefully fans this coming season. Enough media members and fans have reached out if I am playing next season, and I just wanted to make an announcement so I can stop getting asked. Can't wait to be out there this season, can't wait to have sports back, and I can't wait till this lockdown is over," he wrote.

Kelce, 32, is regarded as one of the top centers in the league. He has been named first-team All-Pro each of the past three years and is a three-time Pro Bowler.