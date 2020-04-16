Los Angeles Rams general manager Les Snead said Wednesday that Todd Gurley and Clay Matthews will get the money owed to them after the players had pointed out on social media earlier this month that the team hadn't paid them their guaranteed money after releasing them.

"They're definitely owed money. That money is guaranteed, we're going to pay them," Snead told NFL Network on Wednesday. "There's some language in the contract of exactly when you pay them and that's what we're adhering by. What I do know is both Clay and Todd earned that money and they're going to get that money."

On April 8, Gurley wrote in a tweet: "@RamsNFL past due. Send me money ASAP" and Matthews retweeted him, adding: "You and me both TG! Better get some interest with that too."

The Rams had declined comment on April 8 when contacted by ESPN.

The Rams released Gurley and Matthews on March 19. Gurley agreed to a one-year, $5.5 million contract with the Atlanta Falcons days later. The Rams still owed him a $7.55 million roster bonus. Because of offsetting language in Gurley's contract with the Rams, the team does not have to pay him $2.5 million of what is owed.

Matthews was due a fully guaranteed $2 million roster bonus. He is still a free agent. His contract also has offsetting language for $2 million.

ESPN's Lindsey Thiry contributed to this report.