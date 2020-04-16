ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- Denver Broncos Pro Bowl linebacker Von Miller has tested positive for the coronavirus, agent Joby Branion told NFL Network on Thursday.

Branion told NFL Network that Miller is resting at home and is "in good spirits." He also said Miller plans to speak publicly Friday.

Team sources told ESPN that Miller had suffered some of the symptoms of the virus, contacted the team's medical staff and visited the doctor where he was tested.

Miller is the second active NFL player known to have tested positive for the coronavirus. On Wednesday, Los Angeles Rams center Brian Allen told Fox Sports that he also tested positive.

On April 6, Miller said he was "just chilling'' at home, trying to comply with Colorado's stay-at-home orders.

During a conference call that day, Miller was asked how he was adjusting his offseason schedule with the restrictions of the stay-at-home guidelines. He gave no indications he was ill, said he felt good about how his offseason was going and that he had canceled his travel plans for the foreseeable future, including a trip to the Kentucky Derby.

"Everybody is going through the same thing, it's a tough time," Miller said then. "It's a crazy time that my mom, my grandmother didn't experience, and we're experiencing it. Just trying to stay the best, stay positive. Everything I need to do, I can do here at the house."

Miller, who has asthma, had been in the San Francisco area to train in the weeks immediately following the season, however he returned to Colorado before the stay-at-home in the Bay Area was first implemented on March 16.

"When coronavirus started going crazy, we came back,'' Miller said April 6.