Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton is open to the possibility of returning to Cincinnati, even as his time as a starter appears to be over.

Dalton, the franchise's top quarterback for the last nine seasons, told NFL.com that one of his options this offseason is staying with the Bengals for the final year of his contract, even if the team selects a quarterback with the top overall pick in next week's draft.

"I truly believe they want what's best for me, but I understand it's a business, and you know how that goes," Dalton told the website. "With the first pick, if they take a quarterback like everyone expects, that could trigger something. There's even a scenario where I go back there."

Cincinnati is projected to take former LSU quarterback Joe Burrow with the top overall pick. The Bengals have not used a first- or second-round pick on that position since they took Dalton in the second round of the 2011 draft.

Dalton is entering the last season of his six-year deal worth $96 million. Currently, he is set to earn $17.7 million in 2020, but the Bengals do not have the salary-cap space for that to work.

After shelling out more than $145 million in free agency, the Bengals have $9.3 million in remaining cap space. Cincinnati's internal projections suggest the incoming draft class will cost $11.8 million against the cap.

The Bengals have been unable to find a trade partner for Dalton, who has been the franchise's unquestioned starter for the last nine seasons. Last year, he was benched for three games before he returned and led Cincinnati to their only two wins. Dalton also broke Ken Anderson's record for the most passing touchdowns in franchise history (197).

Following the team's regular-season finale against Cleveland, Dalton expressed his desire to remain a starter in the NFL.

"I know I can do that," Dalton said after the 33-23 victory on Week 17. "I just want the opportunity to be a starter. We'll see how that goes."

However, that will certainly be in jeopardy if the Bengals draft Burrow. The former LSU quarterback is coming off a season in which he won the Heisman Trophy, led the Tigers to the national championship and set the record for the most passing touchdowns in a season by a Football Bowl Subdivision quarterback (60).

During a video teleconference on April 8, Bengals coach Zac Taylor said the team was keeping all of its options available as they evaluate the situation on a weekly basis.

"We're in a position right now where Andy's under contract," Taylor said. "We just want to make sure we're making the best decisions for the club."