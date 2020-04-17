Actor Kevin Hart, singers Kane Brown and Quavo are among the entertainers who will participate in the NFL's Draft-A-Thon live stream that will accompany the draft.

The league will be raising funds for six organizations battling the new coronavirus pandemic that caused the NFL to cancel all draft events in Las Vegas. Instead, the April 23-25 proceedings will be done remotely and virtually.

The Draft-A-Thon will be live-streamed on NFL social and digital platforms and featured in live draft coverage on ABC, ESPN, NFL Network and ESPN Deportes. Donations now can be made at NFL.com/RELIEF.

Funds raised will help support six national nonprofit organizations: American Red Cross; CDC Foundation's All of Us Combat Coronavirus Campaign; Feeding America; Meals on Wheels America; Salvation Army; and United Way.

All 32 NFL clubs have selected one or more of these organization's local branches to receive a portion of the funding. The remaining funds will be distributed across the nation and internationally where the needs are greatest.