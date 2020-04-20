Classic ESPN NFL draft broadcasts: Watch the first round of the 1989, 2005, 2014 and 2017 drafts

Catch up on a stunning opening round of the NFL draft, marked by a flurry of trades and surprise picks. (1:27)

Before the 2020 NFL draft kicks off Thursday, ESPN is re-airing the first rounds of four classic NFL drafts this week. Round 1 of the 1989, 2005, 2014 and 2017 drafts will air on ESPN2 and the ESPN app beginning Monday.

Three of the four broadcasts will be shown in prime time. NFL draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. was there for each of these drafts, and you can see how he reacted to every pick.

Here's how to watch each of the classic NFL draft broadcasts:

1989 NFL draft: Monday, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN2/ESPN app

The 1989 class got off to a legendary start, featuring four future Pro Football Hall of Famers in the first five picks, with quarterback Troy Aikman (No. 1, Dallas Cowboys), running back Barry Sanders (No. 3, Detroit Lions), edge rusher Derrick Thomas (No. 4, Kansas City Chiefs) and cornerback Deion Sanders (No. 5, Atlanta Falcons) going off the board.

The No. 2 pick? It was legendary for all the wrong reasons. The Green Bay Packers took offensive tackle Tony Mandarich, who became one of the biggest busts in NFL draft history.

Round 1 also featured another future Hall of Famer in safety Steve Atwater, who was taken at No. 20 by the Denver Broncos.

2017 NFL draft: Tuesday, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN2/ESPN app

The 2017 class features the reigning Super Bowl MVP (and the 2018 regular-season MVP) along with several other All-Pros and Pro Bowlers. The Kansas City Chiefs made a huge trade up from No. 27 to No. 10 to take quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who was the second quarterback to be picked. The first was also involved in a trade, as the Chicago Bears moved up one spot from No. 3 to No. 2 to take Mitchell Trubisky.

Elsewhere, pass-rusher Myles Garrett went No. 1 to the Cleveland Browns, running back Christian McCaffrey went No. 8 to the Carolina Panthers and quarterback Deshaun Watson went No. 12 to the Houston Texans. And one of the biggest steals of Round 1 was the Pittsburgh Steelers taking edge rusher T.J. Watt at No. 29.

2014 NFL draft: Wednesday, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN2/ESPN app

You might remember the 2014 class for quarterback Johnny Manziel's freefall to the Cleveland Browns at No. 22, but it was dominated by defensive studs, including defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (No. 1, Houston Texans), edge rusher Khalil Mack (No. 5, Oakland Raiders) and defensive tackle Aaron Donald (No. 13, St. Louis Rams).

There were two more quarterbacks in Round 1, with the Jacksonville Jaguars surprising everyone by taking Blake Bortles at No. 3, while the Minnesota Vikings traded up to get Teddy Bridgewater at No. 32. It also featured wide receivers Mike Evans to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at No. 7 and Odell Beckham Jr. to the New York Giants at No. 12.

2005 NFL draft: Thursday, 10 a.m. ET, ESPN2/ESPN app

The first round of the 2005 class was also notable for a quarterback tumbling down the board, but this one turned out well for the team who landed him. After the San Francisco 49ers took Alex Smith at No. 1, the second quarterback fell all the way to the Green Bay Packers at No. 24. Aaron Rodgers backed up Brett Favre for a couple of years, then started a Hall of Fame career.

A few more Pro Bowlers from Round 1 of the 2005 draft: outside linebackers DeMarcus Ware (No. 11, Dallas Cowboys) and Shawne Merriman (No. 12, San Diego Chargers), cornerback Adam "PacMan" Jones (No. 6, Tennessee Titans) and linebacker Thomas Davis (No. 14, Carolina Panthers, who is still playing today.