Check out highlights of former Louisville offensive lineman Mekhi Becton, who'll be someone to look out for in the upcoming draft. (0:45)

Former Louisville offensive tackle Mekhi Becton is aware of a flagged drug test from the NFL combine and has addressed it with multiple clubs, while still awaiting official notification, a source said.

The 6-foot-7, 364-pound Becton is seventh on Mel Kiper Jr.'s Big Board after running the 40-yard dash in 5.10 seconds at the combine.

It's being underlined Becton didn't have a history of failed tests in college and does not have a problem, the source said.

Teams had been checking in Saturday morning and Becton still has several virtual calls lined up beyond Saturday, according to the source.