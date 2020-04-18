The Jacksonville Jaguars have had trade discussions with other teams about running back Leonard Fournette, league sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Saturday.

The Jaguars have until May 4 to exercise their fifth-year option on Fournette, who is scheduled to make $4.16 million in base salary in 2020.

Fournette ran for a career-high 1,152 yards and caught a team-high 76 passes last season while scoring only three touchdowns. His 1,674 yards from scrimmage ranked sixth in the NFL last season.

Earlier this week, Fournette said on social media that he wanted the Jaguars to sign free agent quarterback Cam Newton.

ESPN's Michael DiRocco contributed to this report.