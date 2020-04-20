Sources: Niners open to trading 1st-round picks

Niners reporter Nick Wagoner offers options that San Francisco could push for with its draft picks after losing Emmanuel Sanders and DeForest Buckner this offseason. (1:06)

Sanders and Buckner are out; how will the 49ers look to fill those spots? (1:06)

The San Francisco 49ers are fielding trade calls about both of their first-round NFL draft picks, Nos. 13 and 31 overall, and are open to dealing either or both selections, league sources tell ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The Niners currently have no selections in the second, third or fourth rounds, and they want more picks, sources tell Schefter.

After the 31st overall pick on Thursday night, San Francisco is not scheduled to pick again until No. 156 overall in fifth round on Saturday.

The reigning NFC champion Niners acquired the 13th overall pick last month from the Indianapolis Colts for star defensive lineman DeForest Buckner.

San Francisco traded its second-round pick to the Kansas City Chiefs in March 2019 for defensive end Dee Ford and parted with its third- and fourth-round picks last October in acquiring receiver Emmanuel Sanders from the Denver Broncos.