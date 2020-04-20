Mike Reiss questions when the Patriots will use one of their draft picks to gain a quarterback after Bill Belichick's comments. (1:33)

The New England Patriots unveiled their new jerseys on Monday morning, which should look familiar: The Color Rush alternates that the team has recently donned have been promoted to full-time status.

The look we love, promoted to primary.



Order now: https://t.co/SxB09Sfb9X pic.twitter.com/sfkUq81OUp — New England Patriots (@Patriots) April 20, 2020

It is the first change to the Patriots' primary uniform in 20 years.

Jen Ferron, the chief marketing officer of Kraft Sports and Entertainment, explained the rationale behind the change on the Patriots' website.

"As we started to think about the 2020 season and a new decade, we began to envision what we wanted our uniforms to reflect. The success of the 'Color Rush' uniform that we've worn for the past couple of years had us thinking that we didn't need to make real substantive changes, rather we could make modest changes to our home uniform and then use a complementary version with those same aesthetics for our away uniform," Ferron said.

The Color Rush jerseys that Julian Edelman and the Patriots wore for three games in 2019 will be the team's primary look in 2020. John Cetrino/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Since 2016, when the alternate jersey debuted, the Patriots have posted a 6-1 record in it -- wearing blue at home and white on the road. The team will continue to wear blue at home and white on the road, while donning blue pants both home and away.

The 2020 jerseys will include some minor alterations, specifically with the fonts on both the numbers and nameplates. Red, white and blue color-blocked socks are new to complement the jersey, according to the team.

The Patriots join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Atlanta Falcons, Cleveland Browns and Indianapolis Colts as teams that have unveiled new jerseys this offseason. The Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers are scheduled to unveil new jerseys this offseason as well.